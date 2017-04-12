Overview of Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD

Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Bhullar works at Pajaro Valley Neurology in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.