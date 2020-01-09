Overview

Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Barnabas Health Medical Group in Lyndhurst, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.