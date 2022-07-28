Overview

Dr. Narine Arutyounian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Arutyounian works at West Coast Doctors Medical Group Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.