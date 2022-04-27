Dr. Narissa Ross, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narissa Ross, DMD
Dr. Narissa Ross, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, AL.
Limestone Smiles of Athens220 French Farms Blvd Ste D, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 233-4803
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ross and her care team are compassionate and competent; they are highly recommended.
About Dr. Narissa Ross, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194256685
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.