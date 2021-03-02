Overview

Dr. Narisse Kendrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kendrick works at Women?s Care for Life in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.