Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Capital Area Pediatrics - Falls Church12950 Highland Crossing Dr Ste H Fl 2, Herndon, VA 20171 Directions (703) 977-4930Monday9:00am - 8:30pmTuesday9:00am - 8:30pmWednesday9:00am - 8:30pmThursday9:00am - 8:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801876461
- University of Miami|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center|University Of Miami/Jmh|University of Miami|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center|University Of Miami/Jmh
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University
Dr. Arichandran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arichandran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arichandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arichandran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arichandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arichandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arichandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.