Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD

Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Arichandran works at Capital Area Pediatrics - Falls Church in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arichandran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Area Pediatrics - Falls Church
    12950 Highland Crossing Dr Ste H Fl 2, Herndon, VA 20171 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4930
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801876461
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center|University Of Miami/Jmh|University of Miami|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Medical Center|University Of Miami/Jmh
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narmatha Arichandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arichandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arichandran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arichandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arichandran works at Capital Area Pediatrics - Falls Church in Herndon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Arichandran’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arichandran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arichandran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arichandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arichandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

