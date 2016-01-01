Dr. Narmin Hejazifar, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hejazifar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narmin Hejazifar, DDS
Dr. Narmin Hejazifar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eldersburg, MD.
Dr. Hejazifar works at
Fusion Dental - Eldersburg / Sykesville5959 Exchange Dr Ste 116, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (443) 313-7643Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
About Dr. Narmin Hejazifar, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659045102
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hejazifar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hejazifar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hejazifar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hejazifar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.