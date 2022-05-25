See All Ophthalmologists in Harvey, IL
Dr. Naryan Sabherwal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Naryan Sabherwal, MD

Dr. Naryan Sabherwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harvey, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Sabherwal works at Illinois Retina Associates in Harvey, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabherwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey Office
    71 W 156th St Ste 400, Harvey, IL 60426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 596-8710
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Rush Office
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-2117
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Loop Office
    25 E Washington St Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 726-4949
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Oak Park Office
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-8450
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Community Hospital
  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Ultrasound, Eye
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Ultrasound, Eye
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Flashes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flashes
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optical Coherence Tomography Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Retinopexy Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2022
    Dr Saberwahl has been excellent with my care and explaining my couse if care
    Sandra Bereta — May 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Naryan Sabherwal, MD
    About Dr. Naryan Sabherwal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1003227117
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Loyola University School Of Medicine
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naryan Sabherwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabherwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabherwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabherwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabherwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabherwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabherwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabherwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

