Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD
Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Portman Orth|Portner Orthopedic and Rehabilitation
Dr. Shahid works at
Dr. Shahid's Office Locations
Pain Medicine179 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good and Caring Doctor
About Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1891940938
Education & Certifications
- Portman Orth|Portner Orthopedic and Rehabilitation
- Cabrina Med Ctr|New York Presbytarian Hosp/ Columbia Univ
