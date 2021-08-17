Overview of Dr. Naseem Eisa, MD

Dr. Naseem Eisa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Eisa works at Sierra Endocrine Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.