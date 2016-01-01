See All Psychiatrists in Bensalem, PA
Dr. Naseem Salim, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naseem Salim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College.

Dr. Salim works at Rubina Mental Healthcare Clinic in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rubina Mental Healthcare Clinic
    Rubina Mental Healthcare Clinic
2776 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-1304

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Borderline Personality Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Mania
  View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suboxone® Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Naseem Salim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720237175
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx Psychiatric Center
    Residency
    • Creedmoor Psyc Ctr
    Internship
    • Metro Hosp/NY Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naseem Salim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salim works at Rubina Mental Healthcare Clinic in Bensalem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Salim’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

