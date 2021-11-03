Overview of Dr. Naseer Ahmed, MD

Dr. Naseer Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Ahmed works at FAST MEDICAL CARE, Irving, TX in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.