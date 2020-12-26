See All Neurologists in Niskayuna, NY
Dr. Naseer Chowdhrey, MD

Neurology
2.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naseer Chowdhrey, MD

Dr. Naseer Chowdhrey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Chowdhrey works at CapitalCare Neurology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stroke and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chowdhrey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CapitalCare Neurology
    2125 River Rd Ste 303B, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 381-1800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Stroke
Restless Leg Syndrome
Migraine
Stroke
Restless Leg Syndrome

Migraine Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 26, 2020
    I like ?? him. He is concerned about me n my condition.
    Dec 26, 2020
    About Dr. Naseer Chowdhrey, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1174585608
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau County Medical Center|Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Government Medical College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naseer Chowdhrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chowdhrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhrey works at CapitalCare Neurology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chowdhrey’s profile.

    Dr. Chowdhrey has seen patients for Migraine, Stroke and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhrey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

