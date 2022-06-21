See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Dalton, GA
Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.

Dr. Humayun works at Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, PC in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, PC
    1420 Mineral Springs Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 226-2330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hamilton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr Humayun was very nice. Thanks to his suggestion on ways to improve pulmonary cond weight loss I have lost 10 lbs since vs which is hard at my age and decreased activity. Thank you sir.
    — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1932194719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Rw Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    • SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center|University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humayun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humayun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humayun works at Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, PC in Dalton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Humayun’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Humayun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humayun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humayun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humayun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

