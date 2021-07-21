See All Cardiologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Naseer Nasser, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Naseer Nasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Nasser works at The South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Decatur, IL, La Porte, IN and Sterling, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Pra Medical Inc
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 239-1433
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Decatur Memorial Hospital
    2300 N Edward St, Decatur, IL 62526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 876-2400
    La Porte Hospital Company LLC
    1331 State St, La Porte, IN 46350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 344-6331
    Cgh Medical Center
    100 E Le Fevre Rd, Sterling, IL 61081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 625-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Nasser by my general practitioner, for a suspected AFib condition. Following an EKG and a 24-hour at-home heart monitor the AFib was confirmed. I found that he listens to this patient as well as he provided advise and diagnosis. I was extremely pleased at my 6-month follow up with his nurse practitioner Melissa, who provided clear answers and explanations to my multitude of questions, and interacted with me on not only a very professional level, but too, on a concerned personal level. I personally recommend them both.
    Gary Hall, Granger, IN — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Naseer Nasser, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063436582
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naseer Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasser has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

