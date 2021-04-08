Dr. Naseer Tahir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naseer Tahir, MD
Overview
Dr. Naseer Tahir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Rochester Brain & Spine400 Red Creek Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 334-5560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tahir is excellent
About Dr. Naseer Tahir, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1225005366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.