Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
1
Irvine Medical Arts113 Waterworks Way Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 848-3333
2
Mission Medical Plaza26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 510, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (714) 848-3333
3
South Orange County Office27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (714) 848-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my child and took his time
About Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology-University Of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va
- Pediatrics-Overlook Hospital, Summit, Nj (Affiliation Of Columbia University College Of Surgeons and Physicians)
- Tanta Universit School Of Medicine
- Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbalalesy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elbalalesy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elbalalesy speaks Arabic, Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbalalesy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbalalesy.
