Overview of Dr. Naser Jamal, MD

Dr. Naser Jamal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA.



Dr. Jamal works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.