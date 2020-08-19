Overview of Dr. Naser Mohammad, MD

Dr. Naser Mohammad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Mosul and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mohammad works at Advanced Medical Specialist of North Jersey, NJ in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.