Overview of Dr. Nasera Arif, MD

Dr. Nasera Arif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Arif works at EXPRESS MEDICAL CARE in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Brentwood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.