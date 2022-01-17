Overview of Dr. Nasheer Sachedina, MD

Dr. Nasheer Sachedina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Sachedina works at Sachedina Urology in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.