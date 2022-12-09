Dr. Nashida Beckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nashida Beckett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nashida Beckett, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Beckett works at
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Center6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
-
2
Kids Smile19735 Germantown Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 444-0153
-
3
The Dermatology Center6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She takes time to understand my issues and offers great advice.
About Dr. Nashida Beckett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1811164809
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckett works at
Dr. Beckett has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckett.
