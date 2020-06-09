See All Ophthalmologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD

Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Samiy works at Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samiy's Office Locations

    Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA
    724 Arden Ln Ste 200, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreoretinal Surgery
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2020
    I have trusted Dr. Samiy with two eye surgeries. I credit him with saving my vision and highly recommend him to anyone needing his specialty. I also want to compliment him on his office staff and medical techs. They are all professional, courteous, and proficient. I've been to two of his offices and both are equal in their care.
    Lindy — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1730159401
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital|Mgh
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samiy works at Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Samiy’s profile.

    Dr. Samiy has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Samiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.