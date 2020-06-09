Overview of Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD

Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Samiy works at Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.