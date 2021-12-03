See All Critical Care Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS

Critical Care Surgery
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Meridian Trauma Associates in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Trauma Associates
    1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4233
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Wound Repair
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841266780
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cath Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital - South
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Board Certifications
