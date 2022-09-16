Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury?
Very approachable, easy to talk to and has great understanding and empathy. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1992058150
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chowdhury speaks Bengali and Spanish.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.