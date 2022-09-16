See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (172)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD

Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Chowdhury works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center
    525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fibrosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fibrosis
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Therapy Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthopedic Procedure Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation Tissue Damage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (171)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Very approachable, easy to talk to and has great understanding and empathy. Highly recommend.
    Brooklyn D — Sep 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD
    About Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992058150
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons|Weill Cornell NY Presby Hosp/Meml Slaon Kettering
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasim Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chowdhury’s profile.

    Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

