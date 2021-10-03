Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasim Daoud, MD
Overview of Dr. Nasim Daoud, MD
Dr. Nasim Daoud, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Daoud works at
Dr. Daoud's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Institute8420 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 385-6468
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s rare to find best Rheumatologist in Vegas and finally I found Dr. Daoud. I had wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. His excellent treatment,Curiosity, Investigative mind, ability to diagnose and Connect .I walked away very impressed and Confident about my treatment. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Daoud. ??
About Dr. Nasim Daoud, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518117795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daoud accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.