Overview of Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM

Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kalhor works at Foot & Ankle Concepts in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.