Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kalhor works at Foot & Ankle Concepts in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalhor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Concepts Inc.
    2100 Solar Dr Ste 102, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 988-3338
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Concepts Inc.
    650 Commerce Ave Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 585-2020
  3. 3
    Dr. Nasim Kalhor
    3180 Willow Ln Ste 108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 370-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2021
    I am going to start this review with the fact that I really dread going to the doctor. I go because I know It is the best thing for me. I put off a problem that I was having with my ankle for years. I was tired of being in pain so I finally went in to Dr. Kahlor on the recommendation of my primary physician. Dr. Kahlor was awesome from the very first visit. She listened to my issue and took it seriously without the normal doctor arrogance. She took a treatment plan that did not go right into a surgical solution. I appreciated the fact she wanted my body to try and heal itself. Ultimately there was too much damage and I required surgery. Now 3 months after surgery I have the least pain in over 5 years. Dr. Kahlor is the only physician’s office visits that I don’t hate to go to. She and her staff truest are the best.
    Terri S. — May 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM
    About Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Arabic
    • 1396708772
    Education & Certifications

    • Sherman Oaks Hospital Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalhor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalhor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalhor has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalhor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalhor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalhor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalhor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalhor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

