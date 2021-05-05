Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasim Kalhor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Concepts Inc.2100 Solar Dr Ste 102, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 988-3338
Foot & Ankle Concepts Inc.650 Commerce Ave Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 585-2020
Dr. Nasim Kalhor3180 Willow Ln Ste 108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 370-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I am going to start this review with the fact that I really dread going to the doctor. I go because I know It is the best thing for me. I put off a problem that I was having with my ankle for years. I was tired of being in pain so I finally went in to Dr. Kahlor on the recommendation of my primary physician. Dr. Kahlor was awesome from the very first visit. She listened to my issue and took it seriously without the normal doctor arrogance. She took a treatment plan that did not go right into a surgical solution. I appreciated the fact she wanted my body to try and heal itself. Ultimately there was too much damage and I required surgery. Now 3 months after surgery I have the least pain in over 5 years. Dr. Kahlor is the only physician’s office visits that I don’t hate to go to. She and her staff truest are the best.
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1396708772
- Sherman Oaks Hospital Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
Dr. Kalhor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalhor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalhor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalhor has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalhor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalhor speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalhor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalhor.
