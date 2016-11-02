Dr. Nasim Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasim Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (225) 686-6770
CHI St. Vincent Hospitalist10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 552-0500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kahn took time to fully understand my problems and glean personal information and review medical history and discuss medications. He was thorough, professional and sensitive to all my concerns. He summarized his diagnosis using clear terminology, and made sure I had all my questions answered. I would give Dr. Kahn a very strong recommendation to family and friends seeking a referral to a rheumatologist!
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.