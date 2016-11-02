Overview of Dr. Nasim Khan, MD

Dr. Nasim Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Uams Sats Program in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.