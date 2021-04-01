Overview

Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. McDermott works at Digestive Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Hernia and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.