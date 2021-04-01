See All Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO

Gastroenterology
2.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. McDermott works at Digestive Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Hernia and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Associates
    5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 633-0207
  2. 2
    Jerry L Jones MD
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 204, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 633-0207
  3. 3
    Valley View Surgery Center
    1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 344-7837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Duodenal Ulcer
Hernia
Gastric Ulcer
Duodenal Ulcer
Hernia
Gastric Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1144450123
    Education & Certifications

    • Valley Hospital Medical Center
    • Valley Hospital Medical Center
    • Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Internal Medicine
