Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO
Overview
Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Associates5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 633-0207
Jerry L Jones MD653 N Town Center Dr Ste 204, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 633-0207
Valley View Surgery Center1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 344-7837
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My treatment from Dr. McDermott was excellent, especially in comparison to my other gastroenterology experiences.
About Dr. Nasim McDermott, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1144450123
Education & Certifications
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Hernia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDermott speaks Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
