Overview of Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD

Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Caribou Medical Center, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. John's Health, Star Valley Health and Steele Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ghani works at Idaho Falls Nephrology in Idaho Falls, ID with other offices in Rexburg, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.