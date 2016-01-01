Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD
Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Caribou Medical Center, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. John's Health, Star Valley Health and Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ghani's Office Locations
U of U Nephrology-idaho Falls Nephrology2225 Teton Plz Ste C, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 523-6200
Yellowstone Dialysis Center1165 Summers Dr, Rexburg, ID 83440 Directions (208) 656-0396
Madison Memorial Hospital450 E Main St, Rexburg, ID 83440 Directions (208) 523-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Caribou Medical Center
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Health
- Star Valley Health
- Steele Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nasimul Ghani, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghani has seen patients for Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghani speaks Arabic.
