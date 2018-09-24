Dr. Nasir Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nasir Aziz, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Allphases Dermatology LLC6355 Walker Ln Ste 311, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 822-0222
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-6654Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We had a consultation with Dr Aziz and he was extremely helpful, knowledgeable and professional.
- Dermatology
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Acne, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.