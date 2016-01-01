Dr. Nasir Khatri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Khatri, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasir Khatri, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Khatri works at
Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 649-3346
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nasir Khatri, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1780118737
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatri.
