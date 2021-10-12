Overview

Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Shariff works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.