Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Shariff works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bremerton
    2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Office
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Office
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Palpitations
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Atrial Flutter
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Takayasu's Arteritis
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Knowledgeable. Patient. Compassionate.
    Sheila Fore Williams — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD
    About Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851590525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, Pa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Blackpool Fylde and Wyre NHS Trust, United Kingdom
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasir Shariff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shariff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shariff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shariff has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shariff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shariff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shariff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shariff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shariff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

