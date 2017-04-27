Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD
Overview of Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD
Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from U Bombay.
Dr. Tejani's Office Locations
Nasir Tejani M.d. Inc.3325 Palo Verde Ave Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 421-8283
Theresa Rozon Bondoc MD, Inc.2700 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 115, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 425-1275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've always had great service from Dr. Tejani's office. Great staff, always available next day and their office locations are very convenient for me.
About Dr. Nasir Tejani, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1114008067
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital-Cornell
- Downstate Medical Center/SUNY
- St. Vincents Medical Center
- U Bombay
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tejani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tejani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tejani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tejani speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tejani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tejani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tejani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tejani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.