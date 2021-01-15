Overview of Dr. Nasiya Ahmed, MD

Dr. Nasiya Ahmed, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Village Physicians in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

