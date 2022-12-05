Overview of Dr. Nason Lui, MD

Dr. Nason Lui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Lui works at Nason Lui MD PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.