Dr. Nasreen Dar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nasreen Dar, MD
Dr. Nasreen Dar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Dar's Office Locations
Nasreen Dar MD6 QUAIL VALLEY MEDICAL CTR, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-9471
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Dar have seen her for Years. Best doctor out there!!
About Dr. Nasreen Dar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dar has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dar speaks Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.