Overview of Dr. Nasreen Khan, DO

Dr. Nasreen Khan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Khan works at Khan- Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates PA in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.