Overview of Dr. Nasreen Majid, MD

Dr. Nasreen Majid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Majid works at Lacanada Pediatrics Pc in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.