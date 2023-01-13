Overview

Dr. Nasrin Arbabi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Arbabi works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.