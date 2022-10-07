Dr. Nassar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nassar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nassar Khan, MD
Dr. Nassar Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Hematology Oncology - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 403, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-4395
-
2
Inova Alexandria Hospital4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-9014
-
3
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I took my 93 year old father to Dr. Kahn for an abnormal blood result. Dr. Kahn was very clear and concise in explaining the findings. He listened well to my dad and demonstrated a kindness toward my father. He eased my dad from worry and anxiety. He has a wonderful "bed side" manner. He is knowledgeable, caring and kind. Highly recommend Dr. Kahn.
About Dr. Nassar Khan, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1396708608
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
- North Shore University Hospital - Forest Hills
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- Dow Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.