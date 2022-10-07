Overview of Dr. Nassar Khan, MD

Dr. Nassar Khan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Khan works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.