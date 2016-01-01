Dr. Nassef Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nassef Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nassef Hassan, MD
Dr. Nassef Hassan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
-
1
Nassef. F. Hassan Physician PC6810 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 491-4002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
About Dr. Nassef Hassan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902867807
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.