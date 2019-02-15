Dr. Nasser Borai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasser Borai, MD
Overview of Dr. Nasser Borai, MD
Dr. Nasser Borai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Borai works at
Dr. Borai's Office Locations
Ajay & Borai Cancer Center54 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 11, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 404-9966Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough explanation of tests requiring diagnosis, thorough explanations of options . courteous staff
About Dr. Nasser Borai, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427031681
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic City Med Center
- Kasr-El-Aini University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borai has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borai speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.