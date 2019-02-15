Overview of Dr. Nasser Borai, MD

Dr. Nasser Borai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Borai works at Ajay & Borai Cancer Center in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.