Dr. Nasser Hajaig, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nasser Hajaig, MD

Dr. Nasser Hajaig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Hajaig works at Cleanslate Centers in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hajaig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleanslate Centers
    8410 W Thomas Rd Ste 124, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 203-6464
  2. 2
    Circle the City Medical Respite Center
    333 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 313-8644
  3. 3
    Optimal Mens Center Pllc
    700 N Estrella Pkwy Ste 145, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 791-5770
  4. 4
    Xenon Medical of Texas Pllc
    2500 Wilcrest Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 819-3738
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 3:00pm

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Hajaig's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hajaig

    About Dr. Nasser Hajaig, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457324204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nasser Hajaig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajaig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hajaig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hajaig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajaig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajaig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajaig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajaig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

