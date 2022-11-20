Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD
Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Heyrani works at
Dr. Heyrani's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Tree Orthopedics800 Magnolia Ave Ste 115, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (657) 235-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heyrani?
When I first met Dr Heyrani, I knew he was the right doctor for my long time ankle pain. He has an amazing bed side manner and cure my pain. After several other specialists had failed to even give me an accurate diagnosis.
About Dr. Nasser Heyrani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1730523945
Education & Certifications
- UCLA School of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyrani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heyrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heyrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heyrani works at
Dr. Heyrani speaks Persian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heyrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heyrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.