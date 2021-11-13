Overview

Dr. Nasser Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Delano, CA and Tehachapi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.