Dr. Nasser Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasser Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group5945 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 323-4278Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group, Inc.432 Lexington St, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (661) 725-7818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Comprehensive Cardiovascular Medical Group20041 W Valley Blvd Ste 4, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 823-8604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. I cannot imagine anyone being displeased with his care and concern as well as that of his staff. I have recommended him to friends and three are going to him based upon my recommendation.
About Dr. Nasser Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, Pakistan
