Dr. Nasser Nasseri-Asl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasseri-Asl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasser Nasseri-Asl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nasser Nasseri-Asl, MD
Dr. Nasser Nasseri-Asl, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nasseri-Asl works at
Dr. Nasseri-Asl's Office Locations
-
1
Nasseri Clinic of Arthritic & Rheumatic Diseases3333 N Calvert St Ste 570, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 744-0661
-
2
Nasseri Clin Arthrtc/Rhmtc Dis700 Geipe Rd Ste 200, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 744-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasseri-Asl?
Staff is very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Nasser Nasseri-Asl, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Persian
- 1437119047
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasseri-Asl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasseri-Asl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasseri-Asl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasseri-Asl works at
Dr. Nasseri-Asl has seen patients for Gout, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasseri-Asl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasseri-Asl speaks Persian.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasseri-Asl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasseri-Asl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasseri-Asl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasseri-Asl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.