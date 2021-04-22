Overview of Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD

Dr. Nasser Youssef, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Youssef works at Virtua Center for Organ Transplantation in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.