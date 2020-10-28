Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soueid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD
Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Soueid's Office Locations
Advanced Plastic Surgery9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 321-0808
Advanced Plastic Surgery1927 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 321-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soueid saw me through my mastectomy and I am scheduled with him for exchange surgery. I can't speak highly enough of his care, his staff's kindness and how well I feel taken care of. He has gone above and beyond when I needed some extra time and always makes sure that my family and my questions are all answered. His judgement has been proven correct time and again. I unhesitatingly recommend him.
About Dr. Nassif Soueid, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1871514968
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Health Sciences Center
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soueid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soueid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soueid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soueid has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soueid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soueid speaks Arabic, Armenian and French.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Soueid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soueid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soueid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soueid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.