Dr. Nassim Karimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nassim Karimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nassim Karimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from Nawabshah Medical College and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Karimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karimi?
She is respectful, a great listener, knowledgable, takes her time and answers all questions. She does procedures and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Nassim Karimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1982763314
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian - St. Luke's/IL
- Cook County Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Cook County Hospital
- Nawabshah Medical College
- Saint Joseph's College Karachi Pakistan
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karimi works at
Dr. Karimi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.